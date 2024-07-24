Wave of protests break out in Washington, London

WASHINGTON

A large number of people staged protests yesterday in Washington and London before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks before U.S. Congress on Wednesday in hopes of bolstering U.S. support for continuing war in Gaza.

Boycotts of his appearance by some Democratic lawmakers and protests outside highlighted how his hard-liner government's conduct of the devastating war in Gaza is opening fissures in longstanding American support for his country.

Netanyahu is assured a warm welcome from Republican lawmakers who arranged his speech in the House chamber, an appearance making him the first foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress four times, surpassing Winston Churchill.

Many Democrats and political independent Bernie Sanders plan to boycott Netanyahu's appearance.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside his hotel, while hundreds of demonstrators staged a flashmob-style protest in the Cannon Building, which houses offices of House of Representatives members.

Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing red T-shirts that read “Not in Our Name” took over the building's rotunda, sitting on the floor, unfurling signs and chanting “Let Gaza Live!”

After about a half-hour of clapping and chanting, officers from the U.S. Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting protesters, binding their hands with zip ties and leading them away one-by-one.

Meanwhile, The Palestinian presidency yesterday urged the U.S. administration to call on Netanyahu to immediately halt the war.

Pro-Palestinian protestors in UK Foreign Office

Another wave of protest took place in London as Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked entrances to the Foreign Office yesterday in protest at the perceived failure of the new Labour government to do more to change U.K. policy towards Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

As many as 300 people sealed off access to the Foreign Office yesterday morning with a large banner saying “Genocide Made in Britain.” Protesters said six demonstrators were arrested.

Workers for a Free Palestine, which organized the protest, said the aim was to make U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy practice what he preached in opposition, and meet his own demands by publishing legal advice on U.K. arms to Israel.