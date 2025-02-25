Landslide in Istanbul damages residential building

ISTANBUL
A landslide struck Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district on Feb. 23 evening, causing significant damage to the rear façade of a four-story building.

No casualties were reported, though three apartments sustained material damage as soil and rock debris entered the residences.

The incident occurred on Kabalak Street in the Mecidiye neighborhood, where a section of the hillside behind the building collapsed, breaking through the iron railings and windows before spilling into the apartments.

The noise and sudden impact caused panic among residents, who immediately notified municipal and fire department teams.

“We will address the damage and take the necessary precautions,” Beşiktaş District Governor Oğuzhan Bingöl, who arrived at the scene, stated, adding that a decision on the building’s status would be made following an inspection report.  

Authorities have cordoned off the area and begun a thorough damage assessment. The absence of casualties has been met with relief by both residents and officials, who are expected to take further steps in the coming days to ensure building safety.

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president
