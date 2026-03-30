Istanbul launches Türkiye’s first 5G-powered smart road

Istanbul launches Türkiye’s first 5G-powered smart road

ISTANBUL
Istanbul launches Türkiye’s first 5G-powered smart road

Türkiye has taken a significant step toward next-generation mobility with the launch of Istanbul’s first 5G-supported smart road, a pilot project designed to enhance traffic safety, efficiency and driver awareness through real-time data integration.

 

The Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS) project has been deployed along a 40-kilometer corridor stretching from Hasdal Junction to Istanbul Airport.

 

The route marks the country’s first comprehensive, real-world application of intelligent transport systems under live traffic conditions.

 

The system relies on a combination of 5G and fiber-optic infrastructure, enabling vehicles and road infrastructure to communicate dynamically. Through this network, drivers receive instant, location-specific notifications regarding road, traffic and environmental conditions.

 

Potential hazards, including accidents, stationary vehicles, black ice, debris on the road or lane closures, are detected in real time and communicated immediately to road users.

 

The smart road integrates a suite of advanced technologies, including cameras, roadside sensors, artificial intelligence-based image processing, incident detection systems, meteorological data integration and variable message signs.

 

Authorities say the system is designed to reduce travel times, minimize unnecessary delays and optimize the use of existing road networks, which significantly improves safety standards.

 

Speaking at a launch event, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu underscored the broader transformation underway in mobility systems.

 

“In an era where the internet and autonomous vehicle technologies are rapidly expanding, transportation is no longer limited to roads and vehicles alone. It has evolved into an ecosystem where vehicles communicate intelligently with each other, with infrastructure and with their surroundings,” he said.

 

“With this system, we provide our drivers with real-time, location-sensitive information on road, traffic and environmental conditions. This makes travel safer, more comfortable, more efficient and more environmentally friendly,” he noted.

 

Announcing that the project’s second phase will be implemented in the capital Ankara, Uraloğlu said, “Every step taken here strengthens the foundation of our intelligent transport infrastructure and serves as a roadmap for the future.”

 

The country is set to officially launch nationwide 5G services on April 1, a milestone expected to significantly enhance connectivity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base

Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base

    Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base

  2. Italy eyes Turkish-made Bayraktar TB3 drones for aircraft carrier integration

    Italy eyes Turkish-made Bayraktar TB3 drones for aircraft carrier integration

  3. Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz

    Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz

  4. Türkiye condemns killing of three UN troops in Lebanon

    Türkiye condemns killing of three UN troops in Lebanon

  5. Bursa mayor detained in corruption probe

    Bursa mayor detained in corruption probe
Recommended
Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base

Erdoğan launches 5G for Türkiye’s stronger communication base
Italy eyes Turkish-made Bayraktar TB3 drones for aircraft carrier integration

Italy eyes Turkish-made Bayraktar TB3 drones for aircraft carrier integration
Türkiye condemns killing of three UN troops in Lebanon

Türkiye condemns killing of three UN troops in Lebanon
Bursa mayor detained in corruption probe

Bursa mayor detained in corruption probe
Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue sees record 107 million visitors

Istanbul’s İstiklal Avenue sees record 107 million visitors
Suitable climate created for legal amendments over terror-free Türkiye bid: Bahçeli

Suitable climate created for legal amendments over terror-free Türkiye bid: Bahçeli
‘Türkiye Park’ inaugurated in El Salvador’s capital featuring Atatürk bust

‘Türkiye Park’ inaugurated in El Salvador’s capital featuring Atatürk bust
WORLD Trump says other countries should just take the Strait of Hormuz

Trump says other countries should 'just take' the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that countries that have not joined the Middle East war but are struggling with fuel shortages should "go get your own oil" in the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Foreign trade gap widens 16 percent to $9 billion in February

Foreign trade gap widens 16 percent to $9 billion in February

Türkiye's foreign trade deficit was at $9 billion in February, enlarging by 15.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on March 31.
SPORTS Türkiye one win away from ending 24-year World Cup wait

Türkiye one win away from ending 24-year World Cup wait

Türkiye wants to be back in the World Cup twenty-four years after a third-place finish in 2002, with Kosovo the last hurdle on its way.
﻿