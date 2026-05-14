German-Turkish athlete finishes 600-kilometer ultramarathon challenge in 123 hours

ISTANBUL

German ultrarunner of Turkish origin Arda Saatçi has completed a grueling 600-kilometer ultramarathon challenge across California in 123 hours, 21 minutes and 10 seconds, after running from Death Valley to the Santa Monica Pier.

The 28-year-old athlete began the run at the Badwater Basin in California’s Death Valley National Park and finished near Los Angeles after more than five days on the road. The route ultimately totaled 604.5 kilometers due to detours and alternative paths taken during the run.

The challenge was streamed live online and drew major attention on social media. Saatçi, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was watched by around 1.5 million viewers on YouTube during the five-day run.

Saatçi had originally aimed to complete the challenge within 96 hours and announced the target before the event through social media. However, when the 96-hour mark passed, he had covered 458 kilometers. Despite expressing disappointment during the livestream, he said he would not quit and promised to reach the finish line “no matter what,” explaining that his mother was waiting for him at the finish and that he had promised to eat ice cream with her on Mother’s Day.

Along the route, spectators gathered to cheer him on, with some joining him for parts of the run.

Thousands of supporters welcomed Saatçi at the Santa Monica Pier, where former Turkish international footballer Hamit Altıntop presented him with a signed Turkish national team jersey from Kenan Yıldız. Türkiye captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu also showed support during the run through a video call.

“Having this many people here is truly incredible,” Saatçi said after crossing the finish line. “Thank you to everyone who followed online and everyone who supported me here. Things do not always go perfectly, but still follow your dreams. Do not compare yourself with others. What matters is creating your own path and continuing on it.”

Born in Berlin on Sept. 6, 1997, Saatçi is a Germany-based ultrarunner and content creator.