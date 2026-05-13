Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

ANKARA

Ankara and Brussels described the Belgian Economic Mission’s visit to Türkiye as an important step toward strengthening economic cooperation and building closer political relations, according to a joint statement issued on May 13.

The Belgian Economic Mission, led by Belgium’s Queen Mathilde on behalf of King Philippe, paid visits Istanbul and Ankara on May 10-14.

Ankara welcomed a high-level Belgian delegation of more than 400 representatives, including federal and regional officials, as well as business people and academics.

Queen Mathilde was received in Istanbul by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot in Ankara on May 13, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan held talks with Prevot, who also serves as Belgium’s minister of European affairs and development cooperation, during the Belgian Economic Mission’s visit to Türkiye, the sources added.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler also met with his Belgian counterpart, Theo Francken.

Francken was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Turkish Defense Ministry, where the national anthems of both countries were played before the Belgian minister inspected the honor guard.

The two ministers later held closed-door talks, the ministry said.

Following the meeting, a letter of intent was signed between Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry, the Presidency of Defense Industries, and Belgium’s Defense Ministry.

The signing ceremony was attended by Türkiye’s Defense Industries’ Secretary Haluk Görgün and Lt. Gen. Bernard Phaleg, Belgium’s national armaments director.