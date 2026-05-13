Logistics, customs barriers sidelined Metallica concert

Logistics, customs barriers sidelined Metallica concert

ISTANBUL
Logistics, customs barriers sidelined Metallica concert

A local concert organizer has clarified that Metallica’s absence from Türkiye during its world tour was due to logistical and customs barriers rather than financial disagreements, addressing concerns from Turkish fans following the band’s recent performance in Athens.

Speaking to daily Milliyet, promoter Cengizhan Yeldan said the band’s large-scale touring operation made a stop in Türkiye difficult because of customs procedures at the country’s borders with the European Union.

According to Yeldan, Metallica travels with 71 trucks carrying stage towers, sound systems and technical equipment for the M72 World Tour. While trucks can move freely between EU countries, Türkiye’s non-EU status creates additional border checks and costs.

“Each truck is charged 3,750 euros for expedited customs transit,” Yeldan said, adding that stadium rental fees in Türkiye are also higher than in many European countries.

He explained that the concert had initially been planned for May 2, one week before the band’s Athens performances on May 9. However, Metallica’s technical team reportedly became concerned about whether the convoy could clear customs quickly enough to reach Greece on time.

“They asked me directly whether the trucks would be held at customs,” Yeldan said. “When I said there could be delays, they decided not to risk the European leg of the tour.”

Following the Athens concert, Metallica members Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo visited the western city of Denizli’s ancient city of Hierapolis. Yeldan said that the musicians had also expressed interest in visiting Göbeklitepe, describing the band members as highly knowledgeable about Anatolian history.

 

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