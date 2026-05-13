Country’s second-tallest dam to become rope jumping hub

ARTVİN

Deriner Dam in the northeastern province of Artvin is set to become a new destination for adrenaline seekers, as officials have completed preparations for large-scale rope jumping events in the region.

Standing 249 meters from the foundation level, Deriner is Türkiye’s second-highest dam after Yusufeli Dam.

The project is being carried out by extreme sports group RJTurkey in cooperation with the State Hydraulic Works’ 26th Regional Directorate to promote the dam as a hub for adventure tourism.

Following earlier test jumps that confirmed the site’s suitability, the team spent 10 days installing a dedicated jumping platform and safety systems on the dam structure.

After completing safety inspections and certification procedures, RJTurkey members and volunteers carried out official jumps from the site.

Hanife Vakhtin from RJTurkey said the group has been organizing rope jumping events from various high-altitude locations since 2012 and has been operating in Türkiye since 2018.

Vakhtin noted that trial jumps at Deriner Dam were first conducted last year, after which the team began the required authorization and safety approval processes.

“Our permit processes have been finalized, all necessary approvals obtained and safety inspections successfully completed,” she explained.

According to Vakhtin, rope jumping from dams is extremely rare worldwide.

“There are only two similar examples in the world. This will be the first of its kind in Türkiye and the third example globally,” she said, noting that this uniqueness is set to boost the area’s popularity.

In the coming period, adrenaline enthusiasts from Türkiye and abroad are expected to take part in supervised jumps at the dam under the guidance of the RJTurkey team.

Organizers emphasized that safety remains the top priority, adding that all equipment used in the project complies with international UIAA standards.

Vakhtin also said the system includes triple-layer safety measures and has a load capacity of up to six tons.