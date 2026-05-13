Explosive sea drone near Greece sparks Ukraine row

ATHENS

Diplomatic ties between Greece and Ukraine have come under strain after Greek fishermen discovered an explosives-laden Ukrainian sea drone near the popular Ionian island of Lefkada.

Greek authorities are investigating the unmanned vessel, which reportedly carried around 100 kilograms of explosives and was difficult to detect by radar, media reported.

The discovery has triggered concerns in Athens over potential risks to Greece’s tourism sector if similar incidents occur again.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias on May 12 said authorities were convinced the drone was of Ukrainian origin and described the incident as “serious,” adding that he planned to discuss the matter with EU counterparts.

According to reports by Greek media, the drone may have been launched from a merchant ship in the area or from a Ukrainian-linked military facility in Libya’s western city of Misrata.

Officials believed the operators may have lost control of the vessel, allowing it to drift toward Lefkada. Initial assessments suggested the intended target may have been Russia’s so-called shadow fleet operating in the Mediterranean.

Greek diplomatic sources indicated that Athens is preparing an official response, while Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis stressed that Greece would not permit the Mediterranean to turn into “a theatre of military operations.”

The incident also appears to have complicated a defense agreement reached between Greece and Ukraine last year to co-produce unmanned surface vessels.

The deal has reportedly stalled after Kiev sought influence over how the drones would be used during potential military conflicts, a move Athens interpreted as linked to Ukraine’s efforts to balance ties with Türkiye amid longstanding maritime disputes between Ankara and Greece.

Despite backing Ukraine militarily against Russia, Greece remains cautious about regional tensions, particularly given Türkiye’s role as a mediator in the conflict.