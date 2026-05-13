Drones are 'greatest deterrent,' chief of Baykar tells Belgian queen

ISTANBUL

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman of Turkish defense company Baykar, told Belgium’s Queen Mathilde that mass drone production is one of the most powerful deterrents a country can have, saying "if you produce enough of them, no one can attack you."

Bayraktar made the remarks while briefing the queen and her delegation during their visit to the drone maker's Çzdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center in Istanbul.

He provided detailed information on Baykar's unmanned aerial vehicles and kamikaze platforms.

"I hope you never have to use them," Bayraktar told the delegation. "Because drones are in a sense a deterrent — in fact, one of the greatest deterrents. If you produce enough of them, no one can attack you. That's what we believe."

Queen Mathilde arrived in Türkiye on a three-day visit on May 10 as part of a Belgian economic mission that included meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, first lady Emine Erdoğan, and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, as well as business forums and events focused on bilateral cooperation, including on defense and economy.