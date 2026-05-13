Western military presence set to rise near Hormuz

Western military presence set to rise near Hormuz

LONDON
Western military presence set to rise near Hormuz

The United Kingdom will deploy drones, Typhoon fighter jets and the Royal Navy warship HMS Dragon as part of a future multinational mission to secure the Strait of Hormuz, with Australia announcing its decision to join a “strictly defensive” mission led by France and Britain.

The announcement came after a virtual summit involving defense ministers and representatives from more than 40 countries participating in the planned multinational military mission.

The U.K. contribution will include autonomous mine-hunting systems, counter-drone capabilities and mine-clearance specialists, backed by 115 million pounds ($152 million) in new funding.

Defense Secretary John Healey said the U.K. was “playing a leading role to secure the Strait of Hormuz.”

The ministry said the operation would become active “when conditions allow” and stressed that the mission’s purpose was to restore confidence in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global trade route through which around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

The U.K. currently has more than 1,000 military personnel stationed across the region, including counter-drone teams and fast-jet squadrons, according to the statement.

Australia will also contribute a Wedgetail E-7A surveillance aircraft, already deployed in the region to protect the United Arab Emirates from Iran drone attacks.

EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas also announced the bloc could expand a naval mission it has in the Red Sea to cover the Strait of Hormuz, once the Iran war ends.

Kallas said that some countries were already promising to contribute more ships to the mission and that could help if the decision is taken to extend its scope.

Italy also said it was sending two warships closer to the Gulf but would only deploy them as part of an international mission in case of a lasting truce in the region.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

    Türkiye, Belgium highlight stronger cooperation in defense, trade

  2. Ankara moves to codify ‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine in law

    Ankara moves to codify ‘Blue Homeland’ doctrine in law

  3. Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

    Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

  4. Western military presence set to rise near Hormuz

    Western military presence set to rise near Hormuz

  5. Erdoğan in Kazakhstan for Turkic summit, bilateral talks

    Erdoğan in Kazakhstan for Turkic summit, bilateral talks
Recommended
Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister
Israel ups efforts to tackle Hezbollah’s fiber-optic

Israel ups efforts to tackle Hezbollah’s fiber-optic
Pakistan urges Türkiye, Qatar to join defense pact with Saudi Arabia

Pakistan urges Türkiye, Qatar to join defense pact with Saudi Arabia
Short of blue-collar workers: Ukraines battle for labour

'Short of blue-collar workers': Ukraine's battle for labour
French hantavirus patient critically ill as outbreak grows to 11

French hantavirus patient critically ill as outbreak grows to 11
Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters
WORLD Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

Turkish Cypriot-origin MP appointed as UK minister

King Charles on May 13 approved a cabinet reshuffle proposed by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer after several junior ministers resigned amid growing pressure on the government, with British-Turkish lawmaker Nesil Çalışkan among the newly appointed figures.

ECONOMY Current account gap hits $9.7 billion in March

Current account gap hits $9.7 billion in March

Türkiye’s current account deficit widened to $9.67 billion in March, marking its highest monthly level in three years, Central Bank data showed.

SPORTS Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray in seventh heaven after Süper Lig title

Galatasaray fans are ecstatic after the club secured its fourth consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and a record-extending 26th crown on May 9, overcoming a late-season stumble to defeat Antalyaspor 4-2 and ignite country-wide celebrations.

﻿