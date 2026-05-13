Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

WASHINGTON
Acting US attorney general defends subpoenas to reporters

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has defended the issuing of subpoenas to journalists as part of investigations into leaks of classified information.

Blanche did not mention any publication by name in a post on X, but his remarks on May 12 came one day after The Wall Street Journal reported that it had received grand jury subpoenas for records of its reporters involved in coverage of the war against Iran.

“Prosecuting leakers who share our nation’s secrets with reporters, in turn risking our national security and the lives of our soldiers, is a priority for this administration,” Blanche said.

“Any witness, whether a reporter or otherwise, who has information about these criminals should not be surprised if they receive a subpoena about the illegal leaking of classified material,” he added.

President Donald Trump, also without mentioning any specific media outlet, lashed out on May 12 at war coverage in a post on Truth Social.

“When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement,” Trump said.

“They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist,” he said. “These are American cowards that are rooting against our Country.”

 

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