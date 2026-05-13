Antalya launches drive to combat marine pollution

Antalya launches drive to combat marine pollution

ANTALYA
Antalya launches drive to combat marine pollution

Authorities in the southern Turkish resort city of Antalya have unveiled a blue Mediterranean drive aimed at tackling marine and coastal pollution ahead of the city’s planned bid to host the COP31 climate summit.

Antalya is set to host the prestigious COP31 climate summit between Nov. 9 and 20 this year.

The initiative, introduced under the coordination of the Antalya Governor’s Office, focuses on protecting the city’s seas, coastlines and water resources through a series of sustainability and environmental protection measures.

Speaking at the launch event, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin said pollution caused by agricultural waste remains one of the most serious threats to the Mediterranean
coastline.

Şahin referred to a recent pollution incident in the district of Manavgat, where wastewater from a livestock farm reportedly turned seawater brown along Evrenseki Beach. Authorities imposed an initial administrative fine exceeding 2.5 million Turkish Liras ($55,000) and launched legal proceedings against the business.

“The main issue is preventing pollution before it happens,” Şahin said, warning that similar incidents involving farms, factories and industrial facilities occur repeatedly throughout the year.

He also highlighted the environmental impact of plastic waste, noting that a planned reduction in plastic bottle use at hotels alone could prevent the consumption of around 1.2 billion bottles annually.

As part of the initiative, officials plan to install public drinking water fountains, encourage reusable bottle use and expand recycling machine networks across the city.

Project coordinator Ebru Şahin announced that designated smoke-free beach zones would also be introduced to reduce cigarette butt pollution and protect children from secondhand smoke exposure.

“Cigarette butts are among the most difficult types of waste and continue damaging marine ecosystems for years,” she said.

Authorities said the initiative will also prioritize public awareness campaigns and environmental education. A large-scale coastal cleanup event involving children is scheduled for June 5, marked globally as World Environment Day.

Deputy Mayor Büşra Özdemir described the project as an important step for protecting Antalya’s natural environment, tourism sector and ecological heritage.

Environmental experts attending the event stressed that scientific cooperation and sustainable agricultural practices would be essential in reducing pollution and protecting marine biodiversity in the Mediterranean region.

 

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