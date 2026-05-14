Galatasaray star Torreira assaulted in Istanbul, suspect claims jealousy motive

ISTANBUL

Lucas Torreira, the Uruguayan midfielder for Galatasaray, was assaulted in Istanbul on May 12 after being punched outside a shopping mall, with authorities detaining the assailant shortly after the incident, Turkish media reported.

The incident took place in the Beyoğlu district, where Torreira had been spending time at a cafe before the attack. The footballer was leaving the venue when he was approached by a man identified only by the initials Y.Y., who punched him in the face without warning, according to reports.

The suspect attempted to escape immediately after the incident but was later caught by police officers inside a taxi a short distance away. Investigators identified the suspect as a 32-year-old man with a prior criminal record for intentional injury.

Torreira later went to a police station and formally filed a complaint against the suspect. Medical examinations found visible redness between the player’s left eyebrow and eye following the assault.

During his initial testimony, the suspect claimed that the assault was motivated by jealousy involving a woman he had been communicating with through social media. He told police that he believed Torreira was also interested in the same woman and said this was the reason behind the attack.

The case drew further attention after investigators revealed that the suspect had been involved in previous incidents concerning the footballer. According to information obtained during the investigation, Torreira had previously filed a complaint against the same individual months earlier and had secured a 45-day restraining order against him.

Police also determined that Torreira’s driver, identified by the initials E.S., punched the suspect during the altercation in an attempt to separate the parties.

Torreira joined Istanbul club Galatasaray in 2022 after spells with several European clubs, including Arsenal F.C., Atletico Madrid and Sampdoria and remains a fan favorite among supporters.