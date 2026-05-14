Flash floods devastate several provinces in Türkiye’s north

SAMSUN

A wave of torrential rain and hailstorms has battered several Turkish provinces, with heavy flooding in the Black Sea province of Samsun triggering flash floods that swept away vehicles and buried streets under thick layers of mud.

Flash floods swept through Samsun’s Havza district after a stream overflowed following intense rainfall.

Floodwaters submerged streets, homes and businesses in the district center. Several vehicles were dragged away by the current, while others were left overturned and buried in mud after waters receded.

Drone footage released on May 13 showed extensive damage across the town center, with debris and thick mud covering roads and storefronts. Business owners began cleanup operations early in the morning as authorities continued damage assessments.

Local authorities said some schools were also affected by flooding and required cleaning and repair work. Education in Havza was suspended for one day on May 13.

Emergency response teams carried out water evacuation and cleanup operations throughout the district.

Heavy rainfall also caused disruptions in several other provinces across Türkiye.

In another Black Sea city of Kastamonu’s Tosya district, rural roads in Gövrecik village were inundated after torrential rain and hailstorms.

Streets and basements were flooded in the central city of Çankırı after sudden downpours overwhelmed drainage systems, while traffic was temporarily brought to a standstill.

In the northern city of Bolu, hail and heavy rain turned roads into ponds and flooded underpasses along a main highway, causing traffic disruptions.