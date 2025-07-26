Istanbul kicks off major youth para-sport event

With flags waving and spirits high, Istanbul has kicked off the European Para Youth Games, hosting the event for the first time with hundreds of young para-athletes from across the continent.

Athletes from 33 countries, totaling over 650 participants, paraded through a sports complex in the city on July 24, greeting officials and spectators in a festive start to the games.

The ceremony opened with a promotional film highlighting Istanbul’s iconic landmarks.

Subsequently, the teams began their march, each receiving enthusiastic applause from the stands.

Speaking at the ceremony, Murat Aksu, head of the Turkish National Paralympic Committee, said it was an honor to host the games in Türkiye for the first time.

Every two years, young Paralympic athletes from the member nations of the European Paralympic Committee compete in a variety of sports at the European Para Youth Games, which was held in the Czech Republic in 2011 for the first time.

He noted that the Istanbul edition marked the largest participation in the history of the event.

“With these games, Istanbul has strengthened its position as a serious candidate for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Türkiye is ready and deserving.”

Raymon Blondel, president of the European Paralympic Committee, noted that the event aims to create a space where everyone can dream big, challenge limits and have fun.

“We hope people will look back at Istanbul 2025 as the beginning of something great. The event is the result of countless hours of work,” Blondel said.

Competition days of the event will start on July 25 and conclude with a closing ceremony on July 27.

