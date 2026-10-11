Istanbul generates more than $800 million from congress tourism since 2022

ISTANBUL

Congress tourism has generated more than $800 million in foreign currency revenue for Istanbul since 2022, according to Şekib Avdagiç, president of the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) and the Istanbul Convention and Visitors Bureau (ICVB).

A total of 67 congresses were held in Istanbul during the first eight months of this year, attracting around 30,000 participants and generating approximately $120 million in revenue from accommodation, transportation, sightseeing, food and beverage services, he noted. He said the number of congress visitors is expected to increase further by the end of the year as activity typically intensifies in the autumn months.

According to Avdagiç, Istanbul has hosted nearly 500 congresses since 2022 with the support of the ICVB.

Around 200,000 congress tourists visited the city during that period, spending up to $4,000 per person and generating more than $800 million in foreign currency income for the local economy.

He noted that the benefits of congress tourism extend beyond hotels, supporting a wide range of businesses including restaurants, retailers, tourist guides and transportation companies. The figure of more than $800 million reflects only direct spending, while the overall economic impact is significantly larger as visitors often extend their stays, return with family members and recommend the city to others, according to Avdagiç.

Avdagiç noted that Istanbul’s infrastructure supports continued growth in the sector, with seven congress centers and three exhibition centers capable of hosting events ranging from meetings of 100 participants to gatherings with more than 30,000 attendees.

He added that the ICVB is continuing its efforts to attract future international congresses to Istanbul across fields including health sciences, engineering, energy and transportation.

The number of international congresses held in Istanbul increased to 95 in 2025 from 58 in 2022, while the city ranked 18th globally last year, its strongest performance in a decade, Avdagiç said. The long-term goal is to place Istanbul among the world’s top 10 congress destinations, he added.