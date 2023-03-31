Istanbul court orders to demolish Hiranur Foundation building

Istanbul court orders to demolish Hiranur Foundation building

ISTANBUL
Istanbul court orders to demolish Hiranur Foundation building

A regional court in Istanbul has given the verdict to demolish the building of the Hiranur Foundation, which came to the fore with the allegation of the abuse of a 6-year-old child, on the ground that it is against the zoning legislation.

The annulment request of the execution lawsuit filed by the Hiranur Foundation against the sealing of the building in the Sancaktepe district by the Istanbul Municipality has been rejected by the Istanbul 4th Administrative Court, and the demolition start date was set for March 30.

The building of the Hiranur Foundation was sealed by the Istanbul Municipality on Dec. 12, 2022, on the grounds that it was against zoning regulations.

The lawyer of the Hiranur Foundation then filed a lawsuit for annulment of the execution. But, the Istanbul 4th Administrative Court found the municipality’s appeal valid.

Announcing its decision, the court rejected the stay of execution and said that in order to suspend the execution of the administrative action, the conditions of “clear contradiction to the law” and “irreparable or impossible damages arising if the action is implemented” must coexist.

Following the decision, the demolition of the building belonging to the Hiranur Foundation in the Sancaktepe district began.

demolished,

TÜRKIYE Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

    Gov’t to launch new effort for quake-proof cities: Erdoğan

  2. Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

    Opposition’s presidential candidate visits former presidents

  3. İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

    İYİ Party’s building in Istanbul attacked

  4. Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

    Over 25 mln tons of grain shipped via Black Sea corridor: Defense Ministry

  5. First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time

    First lady marks International Day of Zero Waste for first time
Recommended
Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes

Baby handed over to family 50 days after quakes
Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city

Medal-holder young athletes train in tent city
Disabled woman gets literacy training in hospital room

Disabled woman gets literacy training in hospital room
Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life

Historic Maraş Bazaar reopens as shopkeepers try to return to normal life
Fire breaks out at Amasra mine during dam removal works

Fire breaks out at Amasra mine during dam removal works
Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay

Local association launches campaign for returning to Hatay
WORLD Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge

Russia's security service arrested an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release.

ECONOMY Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Florida’s orange groves buffeted by hurricane, disease

Vernon Hollingsworth grew up in Florida among his family’s orange trees, recently ravaged by a double whammy of disease and a hurricane that have sent juice prices spiraling and left farmers blinking in disbelief.

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”