Istanbul brings QR codes to its cultural sites

ISTANBUL
In a bid to enhance accessibility to Istanbul's rich history, the Istanbul Governor's Office has launched the "Digital Istanbul" project, allowing individuals to explore the city’s significant cultural heritage sites through QR codes.

In the initiative's initial phase, around 200 of Istanbul's most renowned artworks were equipped with panels featuring QR codes, offering a quick and accurate flow of information. This allows visitors to access details about cultural heritage without needing to visit the sites physically.

Designed to work seamlessly with all types of smart devices, Digital Istanbul offers services in Turkish, Arabic, English, German and Russian.

"Through the Digital Istanbul project, we hope to present the artworks, the restorations of which have been completed particularly in the past 20 years, in a digital setting,” Istanbul Governor Davut Gül said in a meeting held to introduce the initiative.

According to Gül, this initiative will benefit both foreign visitors to the metropolis and Turkish citizens from all around the country.

Metin Özdemir, general director of Ziraat Katılım, a state-owned participation bank and one of the contributors to the initiative, noted that they were proud to have participated in such a significant project. “We are proud to present Istanbul in this manner, showcasing both its illustrious heritage and our bank's brand."

The initiative began with mosques but will eventually include civil architectural structures and sanctuaries of other religions, according to Özdemir.

Hüseyin Keskin, the provincial director of culture and tourism, also emphasized that they will make efforts to introduce the project to Istanbulites.

