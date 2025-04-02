Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

ISTANBUL

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Istanbul on April 2, casting an ethereal glow over the city, while severe rainfall warnings were issued for several regions across the country, especially in Marmara and the Aegean.

The piers of the bridges connecting the two sides of the metropolis occasionally vanished into the thick fog.

Combined with the Ortaköy Mosque, the view created a stunning visual spectacle.

The mist and rain are expected to continue throughout the week in Istanbul. The warning followed reports that the water levels in the city’s reservoirs have reached 80.15 percent, after recent intermittent rainfall.

According to the latest forecast from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected nationwide, with a "yellow" code warning issued for 14 out of the country's 81 provinces, signaling the risk of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Heavy rainfall is expected to particularly affect parts of İzmir, Muğla, Adana and Mersin in the western and southern regions of the country, along with the southeastern province of Diyarbakır and the coastal areas of Hatay.

Dust transport is predicted to occur in the southeastern and eastern regions of the Mediterranean, as well as in the southeastern and eastern parts of Anatolia.

On April 1, a storm hit the southern region, particularly affecting Bodrum in Muğla, where wind speeds reached 100 kilometers.

The storm uprooted trees and sank five fishing boats. In Marmaris, strong winds tossed boats ashore, while roofs of multiple homes and businesses sustained damage.