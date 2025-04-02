Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

ISTANBUL
Dense fog blankets Istanbul amid nationwide rain warnings

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Istanbul on April 2, casting an ethereal glow over the city, while severe rainfall warnings were issued for several regions across the country, especially in Marmara and the Aegean.

The piers of the bridges connecting the two sides of the metropolis occasionally vanished into the thick fog.

Combined with the Ortaköy Mosque, the view created a stunning visual spectacle.

The mist and rain are expected to continue throughout the week in Istanbul. The warning followed reports that the water levels in the city’s reservoirs have reached 80.15 percent, after recent intermittent rainfall.

According to the latest forecast from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected nationwide, with a "yellow" code warning issued for 14 out of the country's 81 provinces, signaling the risk of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Heavy rainfall is expected to particularly affect parts of İzmir, Muğla, Adana and Mersin in the western and southern regions of the country, along with the southeastern province of Diyarbakır and the coastal areas of Hatay.

Dust transport is predicted to occur in the southeastern and eastern regions of the Mediterranean, as well as in the southeastern and eastern parts of Anatolia.

On April 1, a storm hit the southern region, particularly affecting Bodrum in Muğla, where wind speeds reached 100 kilometers.

The storm uprooted trees and sank five fishing boats. In Marmaris, strong winds tossed boats ashore, while roofs of multiple homes and businesses sustained damage.

Weather,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months
LATEST NEWS

  1. Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

    Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

  2. Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

    Policy response key to assessing impact of political events: Fitch

  3. Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

    Stocks tank, gold hit new record high

  4. New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

    New coal capacity hit 20-year low in 2024: report

  5. Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5

    Nintendo to launch Switch 2 console on June 5
Recommended
Cappadocia added to prestigious wine route

Cappadocia added to prestigious wine route
Istanbul ‘may break 110-year temperature record for March’

Istanbul ‘may break 110-year temperature record for March’
Southeastern city enforces fines to tackle student absenteeism

Southeastern city enforces fines to tackle student absenteeism
Two monkeys confiscated at border gate placed under protection

Two monkeys confiscated at border gate placed under protection
Historic Patara lighthouse to shine again after years of darkness

Historic Patara lighthouse to shine again after years of darkness
Landslide in Istanbul damages residential building

Landslide in Istanbul damages residential building
WORLD Israel PM says dissecting Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages

Israel PM says 'dissecting' Gaza to force Hamas to free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the military was "dissecting" the Gaza Strip and seizing territory to pressure Hamas into freeing hostages still held in the enclave.
ECONOMY Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

Housing loan interest rates at their lowest in 18 months

The average interest rate on housing loans charged by banks dropped to 39.25 percent in the week ending March 21, marking the lowest level in 18 months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿