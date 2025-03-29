Cappadocia added to prestigious wine route

NEVŞEHİR
Türkiye’s Cappadocia region in the central city of Nevşehir, famed for its fairy chimney volcanic cones, has been included in the Iter Vitis Wine Route, one of the cultural routes of the Council of Europe.

This development follows the application carried out by the Ahiler Development Agency, aiming at accelerating regional and local development.

Launched in 1987, the European Council’s Cultural Routes program aims to highlight and enhance the shared heritage of European countries while raising awareness about common cultures and values. As of 2024, the program features 48 cultural routes.

These routes not only promote Europe’s cultural diversity but also offer visitors a deeper connection to regional heritage. Furthermore, projects undertaken within these cultural routes contribute to local economies and cultural awareness, boosting the tourism potential of the destinations.

The Iter Vitis Route stands out as a significant path reflecting Europe’s agricultural landscape tied to viticulture and the historical development of this culture.

Focused on vineyards, traditional production techniques and local winemaking heritage, the route aims to preserve and promote regional viticultural culture. It also strives to establish these areas as sustainable tourism destinations and educational paths.

Thus, the inclusion of the Cappadocia region in the renowned route will enhance the global recognition of the region’s rich winemaking heritage and provide greater visibility for local producers.

Additionally, it will offer significant collaboration opportunities to preserve the cultural aspects of viticulture, support sustainable tourism and launch new projects for rural development.

