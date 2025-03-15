Istanbul ‘may break 110-year temperature record for March’

ISTANBUL

Istanbul is bracing for an extreme weather shift this weekend, with record-high temperatures driven by warm air and desert dust from North Africa expected before a sudden drop at the start of the new week, warns a meteorologist.

Last month, temperatures dropped sharply as snowfall blanketed Istanbul and many other regions of the country; however, following this bitter cold snap, temperatures have recently surged above seasonal averages in the metropolis.

"Until Sunday [March 16], temperatures will rise and desert dust will reach the city, with that day expected to witness the highest temperatures," explained Adil Tek, a meteorological engineer at Kandilli Observatory.

Tek indicated that Istanbul might face extraordinary heat, potentially surpassing a 110-year record, with temperatures unseasonably climbing to 27-28 degrees Celsius during this period.

"We have never observed such high temperatures for this time of year," Tek explained, linking the trend to climate change.

Saharan dust, which is currently impacting western Türkiye, will begin to lose its effect starting March 16, Tek noted. However, he recommended that individuals with respiratory conditions and the elderly take precautions over the weekend, such as wearing masks and limiting outdoor activities.

After the unseasonable warmth and dust clouds, a swift temperature drop is anticipated early next week as a cold snap moves in from the north, bringing rain to Istanbul and potentially snow to other parts of Türkiye.

"Temperatures will drop significantly, and snowfall is likely in the western Black Sea, central regions, inner Aegean and Eastern Anatolia, including Ankara," Tek noted, emphasizing that residents should brace for drastic changes as winter conditions could return by midweek.