One missing as avalanches hit eastern province

VAN
A dual wave of avalanches struck residential areas in the eastern province of Van on Jan. 1, leaving one person missing and forcing the evacuation of 22 homes.

The first avalanche hit a neighborhood in the Çatak district, causing extensive structural damage to several homes but leaving no residents injured.

In a race to ensure public safety, authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 22 homes, relocating displaced residents to school dormitories as they brace against the looming threat of further slides.

A second avalanche struck another neighborhood in the same district, leaving one person injured and another reported missing beneath the snow, local media reported.

Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they launched a search and rescue operation amidst a relentless whiteout.

With 105 settlements already cut off from transportation in the district, authorities issued a dire warning for continued heavy snowfall and high avalanche risks across the region's steep slopes.

A similar incident unfolded in the Black Sea city of Artvin on Dec. 31, where one shepherd died and two went missing after an avalanche.

The avalanche hit a plateau at an altitude of around 2,300 meters, catching three shepherds and their livestock in its path.

Authorities later confirmed that the body of one shepherd had been recovered.

Search and rescue operations are continuing under challenging weather conditions to locate the remaining two missing shepherds, one of whom is identified as an Afghan national.

