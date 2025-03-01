Historic Patara lighthouse to shine again after years of darkness

Historic Patara lighthouse to shine again after years of darkness

ANTALYA
Historic Patara lighthouse to shine again after years of darkness

The restoration project in the 2,000-year-old lighthouse in the ancient city of Patara, the Mediterranean hotspot of Antalya's Kaş district, has reached its final stages, with the goal of relighting the beacon later this year.

The historic lighthouse was originally constructed by Roman Emperor Nero in 64 AD and remained intact for about 1,300 years — until it was destructed as a result of an earthquake and a following tsunami in 1481, with its ruins getting lost amid sand dunes.

Moving in a bid to evoke this glamorous structure, officials started the revival efforts in 2020 — during the following excavation works around the lighthouse, they uncovered thousands of original building stones.

Experts then carefully restored these stones, ensuring their preservation and strengthening. Once the building of the 26-meter-tall lighthouse’s four-meter-high podium was completed, these stones were lifted into place with cranes.

The lighthouse’s dome has also been restored, with inscriptions dedicated to Emperor Nero and the Lycian governor Sextus Marcus Priscus, along with a dolphin relief, completing the structure’s historical features.

Şevket Aktaş, head of Patara excavations, highlighted that the lighthouse’s unique architectural design, with its square podium and two interwoven cylinders, makes it a significant example of ancient construction.

Therefore, once the restoration procedure is finished, the scientific community will welcome another significant piece of work, according to Aktaş.

Referring to excessive efforts, Aktaş also noted that the structure is one of the significant examples in the world that has been restored while maintaining its original design, texture and structure from 2,000 years ago.

The restoration is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of the year, with the lighthouse illuminated once again and open for public visits.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Story of Göbeklitepe told through animation

Story of Göbeklitepe told through animation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Story of Göbeklitepe told through animation

    Story of Göbeklitepe told through animation

  2. Van Lake Basin a ‘safe haven’ for flamingos

    Van Lake Basin a ‘safe haven’ for flamingos

  3. Study reveals how Earth's orbit controls ice ages

    Study reveals how Earth's orbit controls ice ages

  4. Diego Guerrero rocks at DSTAgE

    Diego Guerrero rocks at DSTAgE

  5. Katy Perry to blast off into space

    Katy Perry to blast off into space
Recommended
Two monkeys confiscated at border gate placed under protection

Two monkeys confiscated at border gate placed under protection
Landslide in Istanbul damages residential building

Landslide in Istanbul damages residential building
New science center established for Salda Lake

New science center established for Salda Lake
1,500-year-old cistern in Istanbul illegally converted into spa

1,500-year-old cistern in Istanbul illegally converted into spa
Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul

Some outlying districts close schools as snowfall hits Istanbul
Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings

Aydın’s skilled artichoke peelers bring big earnings
WORLD European allies rally behind Ukraine after White House row

European allies rally behind Ukraine after White House row

Ukraine's European allies, set to gather in London on Sunday, rallied behind President Volodymyr Zelensky after Donald Trump threw him out of the White House and accused him of not being "ready" for peace with Russia.
ECONOMY German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

German inflation stays flat in February at 2.3 percent: data

Germany's inflation rate remained stable in February at 2.3 percent, preliminary data showed Friday, leaving the door open for the European Central Bank to ease rates at its meeting next week.

SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿