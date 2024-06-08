Istanbul bans entry to forests to prevent fires

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Governor’s Office has announced a ban on entering forested areas during the summer as part of the measures against potential forest fires.

With the arrival of the summer season, there has been a significant increase in the mobility of vehicles and people, a statement released by the governor's office said.

Several measures have been implemented to prevent forest fires, which cause severe damage during the summer months. The ban on entering forested areas outside specified zones is part of these measures and will be effective from June 10 to Oct. 15.

Picnics, sports, and hiking will still be permitted in designated picnic and recreation areas, nature parks, groves, parks and eco-tourism areas within Istanbul’s borders.

However, barbecues, the use of camping cylinders, hookahs and all kinds of fires in forested areas are strictly forbidden outside these specified areas. This restriction is imposed due to the fact that the majority of forest fires are caused by human factors, with negligence and carelessness being the primary causes.

The entry ban is a routine precaution governor's offices throughout the country implement during summers to combat forest fires. Violators of these measures will face administrative and judicial actions.

Measures against forest fires have started to be taken ahead of summer to boost preparedness in terms of personnel, machinery, equipment and intervention capabilities, including drills in risky regions.

The response teams also leverage AI-supported programs against forest fires.

Through simulation software, the reactions and decision-making abilities of volunteers and response teams are assessed by managing variables such as wind, humidity and the course of the fire.