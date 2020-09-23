Istanbul Airport receives ‘Chinese Friendly Airport’ certificate

  • September 23 2020 12:59:15

Istanbul Airport receives ‘Chinese Friendly Airport’ certificate

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport receives ‘Chinese Friendly Airport’ certificate

Istanbul Airport, Turkey’s largest, has received the “Chinese Friendly Airport” certificate with a series of measures adopted to help Chinese travelers.

As part of the Chinese Friendly Airport project, exclusive check-in areas are designed for passengers arriving from China at the airport, which also launched Chinese flight information and ticket processing screens.

Chinese travelers are also able to use social media platforms Weibo and WeChat and Chinese has been added to İGA Airport mobile application.

Weibo and WeChat have been integrated to the airport to engage with Chinese travelers as quickly as possible.

Chinese speaking staff with unique uniforms are helping Chinese travelers, and Chinese signs are placed across the airport.

“We have implemented a series of measures to make Chinese passengers at home,” said Kadri Samsunlu, the CEO of Istanbul Airport’s operator IGA.

He noted that last year some 450,000 Chinese tourists visited Turkey.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkish Airlines had flights to six Chinese cities. But today it flies only to Guangzhou from Istanbul once a week,” Samsunlu added.

Cui Wei, the Chinese consul-general in Istanbul, said that he felt like he was at an airport in China when he entered through the main gate.

“We initially expected some 600,000 Chinese to travel to Turkey this year. But it now seems unlikely because of the pandemic. Yet, I believe we can achieve the target of 1 million Chinese tourists visiting Turkey in the future,” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

    Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism

  2. American journalist found dead in Istanbul

    American journalist found dead in Istanbul

  3. Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

    Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

  4. Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

    Turkish novelist sues Netflix series for plagiarism

  5. Population booms in summer resorts close to Istanbul due to virus fear

    Population booms in summer resorts close to Istanbul due to virus fear
Recommended
MHP leader criticizes CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu for his remarks in support of medical association

MHP leader criticizes CHP head Kılıçdaroğlu for his remarks in support of medical association
US agency grants $5 million to Istanbul Municipality to improve transport network

US agency grants $5 million to Istanbul Municipality to improve transport network
More than 16,000 people fined $1.3 million in Ankara for violating virus rules

More than 16,000 people fined $1.3 million in Ankara for violating virus rules
Turkey ready for talks with Greece: Ruling party

Turkey ready for talks with Greece: Ruling party
Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğans criticism

Israeli envoy leaves UNGA over Erdoğan's criticism
Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone

Erdoğan, Macron discuss east Med tensions over phone
WORLD Trump lashes China as UN warns against Cold War

Trump lashes China as UN warns against 'Cold War'

U.S. President Donald Trump cast blame on China over the coronavirus pandemic in an address on Sept. 22 before the United Nations, whose chief warned against a new "Cold War" between the two powers. 
ECONOMY LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

LNG can play vital role to reach US-Turkey trade target: US official

The U.S.' liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Turkey can play a key role in reaching the countries' bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion, the U.S. commerce secretary said on Sept. 22. 
SPORTS Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Büyükakçay bags 2nd qualifying round ticket in French Open

Turkish tennis player Çagla Büyükakçay qualified for the 2020 French Open (Roland Garros) second qualifying round on Sept. 22.