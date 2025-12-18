Frozen lake draws visitors as sleigh season opens in eastern Türkiye

KARS

Blanketed in snow and sealed with ice, parts of Çıldır Lake have opened to visitors seeking one of eastern Türkiye’s most distinctive winter experiences: Horse-drawn sleigh rides across a frozen lake.

Straddling the border between Kars and Ardahan provinces, Çıldır Lake covers an area of 123 square kilometers and is the second-largest lake in eastern Türkiye after Van Lake.

Following recent snowfall, sections of the large freshwater lake have frozen to a thickness of 15 centimeters, creating a white, wintry landscape.

With the lake now firmly frozen, the region’s iconic horse-drawn sleigh rides have officially made their season debut, signaling the heart of winter.

Local operator Davut Taşdemir, who runs horse-drawn sleigh tours on the lake, said the season has officially opened after safety checks were completed.

“We took the horses onto the ice and mapped out the sleigh routes. There are no problems, and we’ve already taken our first guests,” Taşdemir said.

“This area freezes earlier than most places, and we usually provide services on the lake for three to four months.”

Taşdemir added that the horses are prepared well in advance of the season.

“We take regular care of the horses and make sure they’re properly fed and watered. Once the snow starts, we begin training. We always test the ice ourselves first before taking guests out, especially since first-time visitors can feel both excitement and fear.”

Lured by the early onset of winter, visitors from across Türkiye have flocked to the region, transforming the frozen expanse into a vibrant stage for dancing and celebration.

Visitor Ecrin Yüksel, who traveled from Istanbul, said the trip had been planned for a long time.

“It’s our first time riding a horse-drawn sleigh on a frozen lake, and we’re very excited. I’m happy — I feel like I’m living a dream here,” she said.

Another visitor, Gözde Aktaş, said the experience combined fear and enjoyment.

“I was very surprised. I’ve never been on a frozen lake before, but it’s a lot of fun and the view is stunning,” she said.