BRUSSELS
EU agrees 90-bln-euro loan for Ukraine, without Russian assets

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference after the European Council meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Dec. 19, 2025.

EU leaders struck a deal Friday to provide Ukraine a 90-billion-euro loan to plug its looming budget shortfalls — but failed to agree on using frozen Russian assets to come up with the funds.

The middle-of-the-night agreement reached at summit talks in Brussels offers Kiev a desperately needed lifeline as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a quick deal to end Russia's nearly four-year war.

"Today's decision will provide Ukraine with the necessary means to defend itself and to support the Ukrainian people," European Council head Antonio Costa, who chaired the summit, said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday thanked the EU for its 90 billion-euro loan to plug the country's looming budget shortfalls, saying it "truly strengthens" Kiev's defence.

"This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience," Zelensky said on X.

"It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years."

After scrambling around for a solution, EU leaders settled on coming up with a loan for the next two years backed by the bloc's common budget.

The number one option on the table had been to tap some 200 billion euros of Russian central bank assets frozen in the EU to generate a loan for Kiev.

But that scheme fell by the wayside after Belgium, where the vast bulk of the assets are held, demanded guarantees on sharing liability that proved too much for other countries.

Briefing reporters as the summit wrapped up, Prime Minister Bart De Wever said he believed "rationality has prevailed".

"This whole business was so risky, so dangerous, and raised so many questions — it was like a sinking ship, like the Titanic. The die are cast now — and everyone is relieved."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had pushed hard for the asset plan — but still said the final decision on the loan "sends a clear signal" to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once Moscow coughs up for the damages it has wrought.

Using joint debt requires a unanimous decision by the EU's 27 countries, and sceptics Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic were given an exemption from the commitment to avoid a blockage.

  'It's moral' 

The EU estimates Ukraine needs an extra 135 billion euros ($159 billion) to stay afloat over the next two years, with the cash crunch set to start in April.

Zelensky had told EU leaders at the start of the summit on Thursday that using Russian assets was the right way to go.

"Russian assets must be used to defend against Russian aggression and rebuild what was destroyed by Russian attacks. It's moral. It's fair. It's legal," Zelensky said.

While Kiev may be left disappointed that the EU did not take the leap to use the Russian assets — securing financing another way will still be a relief.

Zelensky told the leaders that Kiev needed a decision by the end of the year, and that putting his country on firmer footing could give it more leverage in talks to end the war.

  Ukraine, US talks 

Bubbling close to the surface of the EU's discussion are the U.S. efforts to forge a deal to end the war.

Washington has so far largely sidelined Europe from the negotiations — but French President Emmanuel Macron said it was time for the continent to start talking to Moscow itself.

"I believe that it's in our interest as Europeans and Ukrainians to find the right framework to re-engage this discussion," he said, adding that Europeans should find the means to do so "in coming weeks."

Zelensky announced Ukrainian and U.S. delegations would hold new talks on Friday and Saturday in the United States.

He said he wanted Washington to give more details on the guarantees it could offer to protect Ukraine from another invasion.

"What will the United States of America do if Russia comes again with aggression?" he asked. "What will these security guarantees do? How will they work?"

Trump nonetheless kept the pressure on Kiev, saying again he hopes Ukraine "moves quickly" to agree a deal.

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
