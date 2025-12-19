İznik chosen for final stop of year-long traveling tile art exhibition

BURSA

The concluding venue for the 2025 İş Sanat Anadolu Exhibitions will be İznik, a historic town in northwestern Türkiye celebrated worldwide for its centuries-old legacy in ceramic and tile craftsmanship, thus wrapping up the year-long cultural program organized by Türkiye İş Bankası.

According to a statement from İş Sanat, the exhibition will open to the public on Dec. 20-21 at the bank’s İznik branch. The project seeks to transform bank branches into temporary art spaces, bringing museum-quality works directly to local communities while highlighting Türkiye’s artistic heritage.

The exhibition explores how the refined visual language of İznik tiles — defined by harmony, geometry and a distinctive palette of blues — has shaped Turkish painting across different periods.

Among the standout works is Şerif Renkgörür’s lilac vase composition inspired by İznik motifs, alongside Şevket Dağ’s celebrated depiction of the Rüstem Pasha Mosque.

Visitors will also encounter interpretations of tiled interiors of Istanbul’s historic palaces by Feyhaman Duran and Selahattin Teoman, rural scenes by İznik-born artist Zeki Fındıkoğlu and blue ceramic still lifes by Nazlı Ecevit and İbrahim Çallı.

The selection is further enriched by İznik-inspired vases from Melahat Üren and Söbütay Özer, Hulusi Mercan’s geometric reading of the Green Tomb and a three-part circular ceramic panel by Füreya Koral, a pioneering figure of modern ceramic art in Türkiye.

In addition to the exhibition, the program includes workshops for children and guided talks by art historians.

Previously exhibited in Milas, Gelibolu, Antakya and Midyat, the show will conclude its 2025 journey in İznik.