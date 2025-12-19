İznik chosen for final stop of year-long traveling tile art exhibition

İznik chosen for final stop of year-long traveling tile art exhibition

BURSA
İznik chosen for final stop of year-long traveling tile art exhibition

The concluding venue for the 2025 İş Sanat Anadolu Exhibitions will be İznik, a historic town in northwestern Türkiye celebrated worldwide for its centuries-old legacy in ceramic and tile craftsmanship, thus wrapping up the year-long cultural program organized by Türkiye İş Bankası.

 

According to a statement from İş Sanat, the exhibition will open to the public on Dec. 20-21 at the bank’s İznik branch. The project seeks to transform bank branches into temporary art spaces, bringing museum-quality works directly to local communities while highlighting Türkiye’s artistic heritage.

 

The exhibition explores how the refined visual language of İznik tiles — defined by harmony, geometry and a distinctive palette of blues — has shaped Turkish painting across different periods.

 

Among the standout works is Şerif Renkgörür’s lilac vase composition inspired by İznik motifs, alongside Şevket Dağ’s celebrated depiction of the Rüstem Pasha Mosque.

 

Visitors will also encounter interpretations of tiled interiors of Istanbul’s historic palaces by Feyhaman Duran and Selahattin Teoman, rural scenes by İznik-born artist Zeki Fındıkoğlu and blue ceramic still lifes by Nazlı Ecevit and İbrahim Çallı.

 

The selection is further enriched by İznik-inspired vases from Melahat Üren and Söbütay Özer, Hulusi Mercan’s geometric reading of the Green Tomb and a three-part circular ceramic panel by Füreya Koral, a pioneering figure of modern ceramic art in Türkiye.

 

In addition to the exhibition, the program includes workshops for children and guided talks by art historians.

 

Previously exhibited in Milas, Gelibolu, Antakya and Midyat, the show will conclude its 2025 journey in İznik.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

    Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

  2. Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

    Crashed drone believed to be Russian-made: Officials

  3. Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

    Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

  4. Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

    Parliament panel moves toward final report on anti-terror bid

  5. Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe

    Actress among eight detained in high-profile Istanbul drug probe
Recommended
Academy Awards reveals shortlist for 12 categories

Academy Awards reveals shortlist for 12 categories
12 excavation sites in Türkiye’s southeast redefine Neolithic era

12 excavation sites in Türkiye’s southeast redefine Neolithic era
Konya marks anniversary of Rumi’s passing with global visitors, ceremonies

Konya marks anniversary of Rumi’s passing with global visitors, ceremonies
Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent Peter Arnett dies at 91

Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent Peter Arnett dies at 91
Overseas Göbeklitepe exhibitons expected to further boost Şanlıurfa tourism

Overseas Göbeklitepe exhibitons expected to further boost Şanlıurfa tourism
Once-feared Syria sites become sets for series

Once-feared Syria sites become sets for series
WORLD Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Moscow intent on pressing on in Ukraine: Putin

Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday said the ball was in the court of the West and Kiev in talks to end the war in Ukraine, while hailing Moscow's recent battlefield gains and threatening more.

ECONOMY Türkiyes Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

Türkiye's Aselsan secures $410 mln defense deal with Poland

One of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, Aselsan, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to Turkish media reports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿