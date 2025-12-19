Konya marks anniversary of Rumi’s passing with global visitors, ceremonies

KONYA

The final days of the ceremonies commemorating the 752nd anniversary of the death of the revered Sufi mystic Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi in Konya, Central Anatolia, have been marked by an intense influx of visitors.

Organized this year under the theme “Huzur Vakti” (Time for Serenity), the commemorations have once again turned Konya into a focal point for spiritual seekers, scholars and tourists from around the world, reflecting the enduring global resonance of his message of love, unity and spiritual peace..

The Mevlana Museum, where Rumi’s tomb is located, witnessed heavy crowds throughout the week as visitors paid their respects, examined Mevlevi artifacts and immersed themselves in the contemplative atmosphere surrounding the revered Sufi figure.

Among the international visitors was 25-year-old Negin Nasirivatan from Iran, who said her journey to Konya was driven by a deep cultural and spiritual attachment to Mevlana, Shams-i Tabrizi, their poetry and the sema ritual. “We visited the places where Mevlana and Shams met, as well as their tombs. It was a beautiful experience. We met wonderful people, witnessed Turkish hospitality and enjoyed incredible food,” she said.

Nasirivatan added that Mevlana’s teachings emphasize the oneness of humanity and the idea that all people are equal in their journey toward god.

Shahazadi Kobra, who traveled from Bangladesh with her family, said she was deeply moved during her visit to the Mevlana Museum. “Rumi speaks of love. We have heard about him for generations, and being close to his spiritual presence is an extraordinary feeling,” she said.

Official ceremonies held at the Mevlana Cultural Center opened with a Qur’an recitation.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, addressing the audience, highlighted the Mesnevi as a spiritual roadmap for humanity, quoting renowned scholar Reynold Nicholson, who described the work as speaking not to philosophy, but directly to the heart.

Ersoy also underscored the symbolic depth of the sema ritual, noting that the Mevlevi ceremony was inscribed in 2008 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The ceremony is a highly structured one, symbolizing the soul’s journey toward divine truth. During the ceremony, whirling dervishes rotate gracefully, their movements representing the harmony of the universe and humanity’s place within it.

Each element of the sema — from the music and clothing to the direction of movement — carries symbolic meaning.

The commemorations concluded with the traditional Şeb-i Arus ceremony — often translated as Wedding Night— referring to the night of Mevlana’s death on Dec. 17, 1273.

In the Mevlevi understanding, death is not an end but a union with the Divine, likened to a lover finally meeting the beloved. This is why the death of Mevlana Celaleddin-i Rumi is commemorated as “vuslat” (reunion), rather than mourned. The annual ceremonies marking his passing are therefor called vuslat anniversary commemorations.

Born in 1207 in Balkh, present-day Afghanistan, Mevlana spent his final years in Konya, where he composed the Mesnevi upon the encouragement of his close companion Husam al-Din Çelebi. Known in the West as “Rumi,” he continues to inspire millions across cultures, faiths and generations.

Şeb-i Arus ceremony to be held at AKM

As part of the anniversary events, a Şeb-i Arus Mevlevi ritual featuring works by Hamamizade Ismail Dede Efendi — regarded as one of the greatest composers in Ottoman-Turkish classical music — will be staged on Dec. 23 at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Istanbul.

Organized by the Istanbul Historical Turkish Music Ensemble, the performance aims to offer audiences a timeless spiritual journey, reinforcing Mevlana’s enduring call for hope, compassion and inner peace in an increasingly restless world.