Island put on sale for 220 million liras

MUĞLA

The Rabbit Island, off the Türkbükü and Gündoğan regions of the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district, has been put up for sale online for 220.2 million Turkish Liras ($11.8 million).

The sale advertisement of the island located 16 miles away from Bodrum was published on an online real estate platform with the title “Island for sale in the magnificent bay of Gündoğan.”

In the advertisement, it was stated the island, which was put up for sale from 220.2 million liras, consists of six parcels and has a surface area of 71,000 square meters.

The island could be used for investment purposes for fields and olive groves, according to the ads.

Some people contacted the owner to buy the island which was put on the sale on Jan. 23, while it was learned that the zoning status of the island is recorded as a field.

The ancient city Myndos was unearthed on the Rabbit Island. With the recent excavations on the island, an ancient road, storage houses and some churches were revealed.

Built during the Hellenistic period, the island was historically one of the favorite places for King of Halicarnassus Mousolos.

As per claims, Mousolos built a causeway to provide easy access to the island.