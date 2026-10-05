Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears

Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears

TEHRAN
Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears

A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard shows how to handle a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle to volunteers while they attend a military training course at a camp set up in Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

 

Iranian citizens registered with the “Can Feda” (Ready to Sacrifice) initiative are receiving training in firearms, multiple rocket launchers and air defense systems at a facility in Imam Hussein Square, amid heightened tensions following U.S. and Israeli attacks.

In Iran, where tensions with the U.S. remain high, the training is held six days a week, with women and men attending separate sessions.

Women receive three hours of training a day, three days a week, while men undergo longer training sessions.

Participants are also given the opportunity to gain practical experience in potential urban combat scenarios.

Bita Restegar, one of those receiving firearms training, told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency that they were undergoing military training to be prepared in the event of a possible invasion, stressing that they would defend their country to the end.

Restegar said they were currently receiving training in defense, first aid and firearms.

She added that they were improving day by day and gaining familiarity with a wide range of weapons, vowing to continue attending the training until the end.

Zehra Nikuyferd said she was taking part in the sessions to be prepared to confront the US and “enemies of Islam.”

Emphasizing that they would respond to any US attacks without hesitation, Nikuyferd said she was receiving training in all aspects of military affairs.

Fatemeh Kasemi, meanwhile, stressed that they regarded their country’s territory as sacred and would take up the fight against the enemy if necessary.

Kasemi said she intended to continue attending the training for an extended period, adding that she was improving her skills and knowledge with each passing day.

war, volunteers, weapons ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

    Nobel Prize in physics goes to Francis Halzen for work on neutrino observatory

  2. Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

    Erdoğan touts expansion of higher education across Türkiye

  3. Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

    Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

  4. 3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

    3 mayors in Mersin jailed pending trial on graft charges

  5. Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again

    Bahçeli calls early 2028 vote for Erdoğan to run again
Recommended
Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea
Trump suggests Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego

Trump suggests Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles and San Diego
CIA assessment warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report

CIA assessment warns Israel risks civil war, state collapse: Report
COP31 eyes modest steps as climate disasters multiply

COP31 eyes modest steps as climate disasters multiply
Separatists win Quebec election in test for PM

Separatists win Quebec election in test for PM
Ukrainian attack on minibus kills three: Russia

Ukrainian attack on minibus kills three: Russia
WHO says ‘low’ risk in Russia following plague reports

WHO says ‘low’ risk in Russia following plague reports
WORLD Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgaria searches for crew after drones hit 2 ships in Black Sea

Bulgarian authorities launched a major search operation on Oct. 6 for the missing crew of a ship that sank in the Black Sea after drones struck two merchant vessels, in an attack Prime Minister Rumen Radev called “absolutely unacceptable.”
ECONOMY List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

List compiled of investors with rapid fund gains: Minister

Authorities have compiled lists of investors who generated outsized gains from funds over short periods as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged market manipulation, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said on Oct. 6.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿