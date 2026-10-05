Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears

TEHRAN

A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard shows how to handle a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle to volunteers while they attend a military training course at a camp set up in Imam Hussein Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian citizens registered with the “Can Feda” (Ready to Sacrifice) initiative are receiving training in firearms, multiple rocket launchers and air defense systems at a facility in Imam Hussein Square, amid heightened tensions following U.S. and Israeli attacks.

In Iran, where tensions with the U.S. remain high, the training is held six days a week, with women and men attending separate sessions.

Women receive three hours of training a day, three days a week, while men undergo longer training sessions.

Participants are also given the opportunity to gain practical experience in potential urban combat scenarios.

Bita Restegar, one of those receiving firearms training, told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency that they were undergoing military training to be prepared in the event of a possible invasion, stressing that they would defend their country to the end.

Restegar said they were currently receiving training in defense, first aid and firearms.

She added that they were improving day by day and gaining familiarity with a wide range of weapons, vowing to continue attending the training until the end.

Zehra Nikuyferd said she was taking part in the sessions to be prepared to confront the US and “enemies of Islam.”

Emphasizing that they would respond to any US attacks without hesitation, Nikuyferd said she was receiving training in all aspects of military affairs.

Fatemeh Kasemi, meanwhile, stressed that they regarded their country’s territory as sacred and would take up the fight against the enemy if necessary.

Kasemi said she intended to continue attending the training for an extended period, adding that she was improving her skills and knowledge with each passing day.