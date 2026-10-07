Indian central bank hikes rates for first time in more than 3 years

Indian central bank hikes rates for first time in more than 3 years

MUMBAI
Indian central bank hikes rates for first time in more than 3 years

The RBI's rate hike was its first in more than three years. (AFP Photo)

India's central bank hiked interest rates for the first time in more than three years on Oct. 7, as the Middle East conflict stokes inflation in Asia's third-largest economy and batters a weakened rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repurchase rate, the level at which it lends to commercial banks, would be raised by 25 basis points to 5.5 percent after a unanimous vote by a six-member panel.

In doing so, the RBI shifted gears to join several central banks around the world who have raised rates to curb price rises or boost their currencies.

Since the outbreak of the Iran war in February, the RBI has stood pat as it waited to assess the impact of volatile oil prices on the world's fastest-growing major economy.

But resilient GDP growth last quarter has allowed it to focus on higher costs in a country that imports most of its energy and has been hit by a weak monsoon that could result in a spike in food prices.

Retail inflation rose to 4.82 percent in August — the third straight month that headline inflation breached the RBI's medium term target of four percent — with data signalling that inflationary pressures had spread beyond food and transport.

Adding to the central bank's calculations is pressure on the Indian rupee, which has been at near record lows over the past week.

To stem the fall, the RBI has rolled out an array of moves to woo dollar inflows, including a deposit scheme for the Indian diaspora that raked in around $127 billion.

While the steps helped stop the rupee's losses, the currency has faced fresh challenges as foreign investors continue to dump Indian equities and crude hovers around $100 a barrel.

India, the world's third-largest buyer of oil, normally sources about half of its crude through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed since the beginning of the Middle East war.

Analysts say this makes India among the most vulnerable economies to a global energy shock, as higher crude and fertiliser prices drive up the import bill.

Interest Rates,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

    Major exercise showcases Navy’s defense technologies

  2. Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

    Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

  3. Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

    Canada’s Anne Carson wins Nobel literature prize

  4. Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

    Istanbul hosts int’l justice summit

  5. EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

    EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension
Recommended
Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process
Government bonds deliver highest real return in September

Government bonds deliver highest real return in September
Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens

Export expectations index falls , import outlook strengthens
Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe

Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe
Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds

Türkiye prioritizes macro-financial stability amid global headwinds
Housing crisis set to dominate Spains snap election

Housing crisis set to dominate Spain's snap election
$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle

$1.2 bln IMF bailout for Pakistan clears key hurdle
WORLD EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

EU in favor of Lebanon peacekeepers’ extension

Visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told AFP on Oct. 8 that the bloc was in favor of extending the mandate of United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon, which is to expire this year.
ECONOMY Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Draft law aims to protect investors in fund liquidation process

Lawmakers from Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) have drafted new legislation aimed at safeguarding investor rights and ensuring transparency during the liquidation of investment funds hit by the ongoing financial crisis, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Türkiye handed 4th straight loss in Nations League

Italy defeated Türkiye 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Oct. 5 night, handing the visiting side its fourth consecutive defeat as pressure mounted on coach Vincenzo Montella.
﻿