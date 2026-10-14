İmamoğlu begins 4-day defense in corruption trial

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu began presenting his defense before the court on Oct. 14, with his testimony in a corruption trial expected to continue over four days.

İmamoğlu, who was arrested in March 2025, faces allegations of corruption, bribery and rigging public tenders. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences ranging from 828 years to 2,352 years over multiple alleged offenses.

The charges have yet to be adjudicated by the court. İmamoğlu, meanwhile, maintains that the proceedings are politically motivated and has denied the allegations against him.

His defense began at the courthouse inside the Silivri prison complex, with main opposition New Party leader Özgür Özel also attending the hearing.

İmamoğlu was unable to deliver his defense during the trial’s opening hearing in March, after failing to reach an agreement with the presiding judges over the time allocated for his statement.

“I will address those around the world who follow democracy and justice and fight to keep democracy alive. In this spirit, I extend my greetings of love and respect to both our 87 million citizens and all people around the world who share these values,” İmamoğlu said as quoted by local media.

The mayor from the New Party reiterated his rejection of the accusations, arguing that the case was being pursued for political reasons.

A total of 63 defendants have been released from pretrial detention since the Istanbul Municipality corruption trial began on March 9.

The first hearing session concluded on July 8, while the second session began on Aug. 17. During this phase, the court heard statements from defendants who were not in custody, as well as individuals added to the case under a supplementary indictment.