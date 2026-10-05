Hundreds of French high schools shut

Hundreds of French high schools shut

PARIS
Hundreds of French high schools shut

Protesting students gather and hold placards at the Claude Monet secondary school in Paris. (AFP Photo)

Lessons were suspended at hundreds of French high schools on Oct. 5, as part of a wave of student protest over learning conditions that have rocked the European nation.

Students trickled into some schools despite ongoing protests outside their gates, ahead of a day of larger demonstrations expected on Oct. 6.

Since late September, pupils have barred entrances to their schools, complaining of teacher absences, over-loaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings ill-adapted to rising temperatures, among
other grievances.

The government has sought to address the grievances, while accusing hard-left activists of having hijacked the protest movement.

Up to 500 out of France’s 3,700 high schools, known as lycees, were partially or totally closed on Oct. 5.

A third of the 468 lycees for teenagers aged 15 to 17 were closed in the Paris region, authorities said.

In the capital’s central third district on the morning of Oct. 5, dozens of teenage students chanted in protest, as cars honked their horns in support while driving past, while others made their way into class.

“No means, no silence,” read one cardboard sign outside the Turgot high school.

“We’re missing our lessons to give you one,” read another.

The movement started on Sept. 17 at a high school in the Paris suburb of Creteil, in support of teachers striking over a lack of staff and resources.

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