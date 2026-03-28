Horse-drawn sleigh season ends at Çıldır Lake as ice thaws

Horse-drawn sleigh season ends at Çıldır Lake as ice thaws

ARDAHAN
Horse-drawn sleigh season ends at Çıldır Lake as ice thaws

 

Spring's arrival in eastern Türkiye has signaled the final curtain call for Çıldır Lake’s famous horse-drawn sleighs as the frozen landscape begins to melt.

 

Located on the border of Ardahan and Kars provinces, Çıldır Lake is one of the region’s leading winter tourism destinations.

 

During the colder months, the lake freezes over completely, transforming into a vast natural ice field where visitors can experience traditional sleigh rides pulled by horses.

 

With the arrival of spring, however, the ice has started to melt, particularly along the shoreline, where wet patches have formed.

 

Authorities and local operators have halted all activities on the lake for safety reasons.

 

Kurtuluş Kılıç, a sleigh operator based in Akçakale village on the Ardahan side of the lake, said the season concluded without incident.

 

“Today we completed our final tour. The sleigh season is now over,” he said, noting that his horse, named “Destan,” will rest until next winter. “Within a few days, it will no longer be safe to walk on the ice. As experienced locals, we know when it’s time to stop. Now we will wait for the next winter season.”

 

Spanning approximately 123 square kilometers, Çıldır Lake is the second-largest lake in eastern Türkiye after Van Lake. In peak winter conditions, the ice thickness can reach around 15 centimeters, allowing for a range of activities.

 

In addition to sleigh rides, visitors have also been drawn to traditional “Eskimo-style” ice fishing, where locals cut holes into the frozen surface to catch fish beneath.

 

These activities, combined with the region’s snow-covered landscapes, have made the lake a popular destination for domestic and international tourists, photographers and nature enthusiasts.

 

 

 

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