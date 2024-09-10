Güler meets Georgian, Azerbaijani counterparts

TBILISI

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held trilateral talks with his Georgian and Azeri counterparts in Tbilisi on Sept. 10 for a trilateral summit.

Güler was welcomed by Georgian Deputy Defense Minister Paata Patiashvili and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia, Ali Kaan Orbay, upon his arrival.

He later held bilateral meetings with Georgian and Azerbaijani defense ministers Irakli Chikovani and Zakir Hasanov.

The trilateral defense partnership between Türkiye, Georgia and Azerbaijan, launched in 2012, rotates among the three countries for host responsibilities.

In November 2023, Hasanov hosted a similar meeting in Baku, with Güler and then Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in attendance.

The ministers reiterated their commitment to strengthening stability in the South Caucasus.

Güler’s visit to Tbilisi followed his participation in a cabinet meeting in Ankara on Sept. 9, where discussions centered on Türkiye's ongoing military operations in Iraq and Syria. The talks covered the latest intelligence on these operations.