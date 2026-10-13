Greek Cyprus to raise Türkiye’s planned gas pipeline with EU

Greek Cyprus to raise Türkiye’s planned gas pipeline with EU

NICOSIA
Greek Cyprus to raise Türkiye’s planned gas pipeline with EU

Turkish research vessel the Oruç Reis. (AA photo)

Greek Cyprus will bring Türkiye’s proposed undersea natural gas pipeline to Turkish Cyprus before EU foreign ministers, arguing that the project infringes on its sovereignty and raises questions over Ankara’s commitment to joining the bloc.

Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said he would inform his EU counterparts about a memorandum of understanding signed between Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus on a pipeline connecting Türkiye’s southern coast with Northern Cyprus.

Kombos denounced the agreement as a “clear violation of international law and the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus,” describing it as part of what he called a broader pattern of Turkish actions in the region.

Speaking ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, he said Cyprus had reported 659 violations of its airspace and exclusive economic zone to the United Nations in July and August.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman met Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides on Oct. 13 in the United Nations-controlled buffer zone, with proposals for confidence-building measures put forward by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres featuring on the agenda.

In a social media post ahead of the meeting, Erhürman said they would discuss the seven measures Guterres outlined during his visit to the island in late July, noting that six of the proposals had already been accepted.

“We are going into the meeting with the aim of holding a results-oriented discussion,” Erhürman said.

The meeting was be the leaders’ first since their separate engagements on the Cyprus issue in New York. They last met on Sept. 17.

Following his contacts in New York, Erhürman had stressed the need to address the seven confidence-building proposals raised by the UN chief.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb
LATEST NEWS

  1. US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

    US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

  2. MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

    MHP leader warns against rifts with Azerbaijan

  3. India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

    India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

  4. Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

    Türkiye targets US-linked FETÖ financing network

  5. Municipalities union set to elect new leader

    Municipalities union set to elect new leader
Recommended
Greek Cypriot leader plans Türkiye visit for COP31

Greek Cypriot leader plans Türkiye visit for COP31
Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit

Turkish FM to urge more pressure on Israel at Baku summit
Türkiye moves to revise data protection legislation in EU visa liberalization push

Türkiye moves to revise data protection legislation in EU visa liberalization push
Erdoğan receives credentials from five ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from five ambassadors
MHP: Türkiye should provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia

MHP: Türkiye should provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia
Erdoğan discusses Houthi crisis with Saudi crown prince

Erdoğan discusses Houthi crisis with Saudi crown prince
WORLD India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

India festival boat capsize kills 13 children

Rescuers dragged out 13 dead children from India’s Ganges River after an overloaded boat capsized en route to a Hindu festival, officials said on Oct. 14, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing grief over the “deeply painful” tragedy.
ECONOMY US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

U.S. annual inflation rose to 3.7 percent in September, exceeding forecasts as higher fuel prices drove the increase, while core inflation also topped expectations, official data showed on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe hopes for win at Aston Villa

Fenerbahçe will take its good domestic form into a demanding Champions League test on Oct. 14 when the Turkish Süper Lig club faces Aston Villa at Villa Park.
﻿