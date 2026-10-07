FTSE Russell maintains Türkiye’s “Advanced Emerging Market” status

ISTANBUL

FTSE Russell, a division of the London Stock Exchange, did not place Türkiye on its watch list and maintained the country’s “Advanced Emerging Market” status.

FTSE Russell, an index provider that creates and manages indexes used in global financial markets, published the “FTSE Classification of Equity Markets – FTSE Equity Country Classification September 2026 Annual Announcement” on late Oct. 6.

The announcement stated, “Following the postponement of certain index changes for Türkiye at the September 2026 index review, FTSE Russell continues to engage with Borsa İstanbul and the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (CMB), which is reviewing the feasibility of improving the granularity underpinning the Central Securities Depositary’s (MKK) published free float figures.”

“FTSE Russell is not placing Türkiye on the Watch List and its Advanced Emerging market status remains unchanged,” it added.