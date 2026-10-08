Former minister Kaya questioned in fund probe

ANKARA

Former Family and Social Services Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya (AA Photo)

Former Family and Social Services Minister Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya resigned from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) as she and her husband were questioned as suspects in an ongoing fund investigation.

Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya and her husband, İlyas Kaya, on Oct. 7 gave statements as suspects in the investigation.

The couple responded to allegations concerning their transactions in shares of Özata Denizcilik.

Fatma Betül Sayan Kaya said she bought approximately 250,000 lots of Özata Denizcilik shares in April 2026 and later sold them in August and September. She said the proceeds were briefly invested in a Tera fund before being withdrawn and transferred to an account designated the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF). Kaya denied receiving any guidance or privileged information related to the investment and rejected the allegations against her.

İlyas Kaya also denied receiving guidance from any individual in making investment decisions and said he transferred investment gains to the TMSF-designated account after the investigation became public.

Investigators are reviewing the couple’s statements alongside financial data and other evidence, including the timing of transactions, investment amounts and subsequent fund movements.

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) is expected to file a criminal complaint against the couple.