Foreign trade volume in Turkish Lira surged 13 percent in first nine months

ANKARA

Türkiye’s foreign trade volume conducted in Turkish Lira rose 13 percent year-on-year in the January-September period, reaching 1.2 trillion liras, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

Exports carried out in the local currency increased 23.4 percent from a year earlier to 299.9 billion liras in the first nine months of 2026. Imports rose 9.8 percent to 900.9 billion liras.

As a result, the total trade volume conducted in the local currency climbed to 1.2 trillion liras in January-September.

Monthly data showed strong growth in exports denominated in lira during several months of the year. Export growth accelerated by 57.3 percent in April, 49.3 percent in August and 58.6 percent in September compared with the same months of 2025.

In September alone, exports conducted in the local currency rose to 43.2 billion liras, while imports reached 106.1 billion liras, bringing the monthly trade volume to 149.3 billion liras.