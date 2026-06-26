Turkish, Canadian top diplomats meet to explore broader ties

OTTAWA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, on June 26 as both sides sought to deepen cooperation in trade, energy and defense during a series of high-level talks.

The meeting in Ottawa capped a two-day visit in which Fidan and Anand also traveled to Toronto, where they inspected the Darlington Nuclear Facility, a key site in Canada’s civil nuclear energy program.

Fidan’s trip included meetings with Canadian MP Şima Açan, Turkish business leaders based in the country and representatives of the Turkish and Muslim communities. At an event organized by the International Union of Democrats, he spoke on “Turkish Foreign Policy in an Age of Global Uncertainty,” according to officials.

During his meetings, Fidan was expected to emphasize Ankara’s push to elevate relations between Türkiye and Canada to a strategic partnership, while calling for expanded high-level engagement and more frequent reciprocal visits, according to diplomatic sources.

He was also expected to press for efforts to broaden bilateral trade, which reached about $2.7 billion in 2025, in a balanced and sustainable way, and to urge the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement without delay.

Fidan also signaled interest in intensifying defense industry ties and strengthening the legal framework governing military cooperation, according to the sources.

The two ministers additionally exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and Lebanon, as well as the emerging contours of a U.S.-Iran agreement.

Anand last visited Türkiye on March 17.