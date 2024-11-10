Fidan urges action on arms ban against Israel

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday called on the Muslim world to apply pressure for an arms embargo against Israel, reminding that Türkiye has garnered support from 52 countries in this regard.

“We must all do whatever it takes to take greater responsibility in this matter. Now is the time to demonstrate our unity,” he declared during his speech at the foreign ministers’ meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh.

Fidan emphasized that Israel’s assaults on Gaza must come to an end and stressed the need for collective action.

He highlighted that what is lacking in the Palestinian cause is not commitment or moral grounding, but rather decisive actions.

Fidan pointed out that there are tangible measures to halt the ongoing bloodshed and “prevent the impending regional war.”

“As a first step, we can press for an arms embargo against Israel,” he stated.

The foreign ministers’ meeting was held as part of the extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic follow-up summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The summit reviewed the implementation of resolutions adopted last year and is expected to yield new measures calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon.

One of last year’s key outcomes was the formation of a Gaza Contact Group, comprising Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Palestine, Indonesia and Nigeria, to address the crisis in the Palestinian enclave, where Israel has continued its brutal offensive over the past 13 months.

The group has since conducted international visits and engaged with global organizations, advocating for a two-state solution and increased awareness of Palestinian issues. The Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit was held in Riyadh last November to address Israel’s aggression.

