FDA approves Turkish doctor’s cancer treatment method

Razi Canikligil - WASHINGTON

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its approval for a newly developed cancer treatment method by a Turkish interventional radiologist, Professor Rahmi Öklü, which involves administering hydrogel intravenously to help stop the growth of cancer tumors.

The method, which Öklü calls “shear-thinning,” provides the opportunity to control blood flow in intravascular occlusions or aneurysms while reducing blood flow to tumors.

The promising embolic agent, designed for minimally invasive delivery through a vein, will soon be launched in the U.S. under the name Obsidio.

The FDA has approved an intravenous biomaterial for the first time in cancer treatment, as the method, which allows direct access to the cancerous area, offers a new approach to aneurysm treatment.

The clinical studies of the hydrogel, which will be used in the treatment of embolism and cancer, developed in the laboratory at the world-famous Mayo Clinic in the U.S., were carried out at Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Medicine Faculty.

Fatih Gülşen, a professor from Istanbul University’s Cerrahpaşa Medicine Faculty, conducted the studies, which showed in laboratory studies that the method is effective.

Öklü’s method is considered the “gold standard,” which is the term used in medicine for the test (imaging, blood test and biopsy, etc.) that is believed to be the current best for diagnosis of a particular condition.

The value of Obsidio, of which Öklü is the co-founder, board member and chief medical officer, has reached $400 million after the FDA approval, reportedly.

Öklü graduated from Yale University, received his medical degree from Northwestern University and his Ph.D. degree in vascular biology from the University of Cambridge.

He completed his surgery and radiology training at Columbia University-New York Presbyterian Hospital. Following his interventional fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Öklü was invited to remain on faculty as an attending clinician in vascular interventional radiology and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School.

After five years at MGH, Öklü moved to Mayo Clinic, where he spends half his time as an interventional radiologist and the other half in his laboratory. Öklü is also the chair of research at the Radiology Department.

His research interests include translational medicine in vascular disease and clinical applications of pulsed electric field stimulation. His research is funded by the National Institutes of Health, Mayo Clinic and the industry.