EU top diplomat highlights Türkiye as ‘strategic partner'

EU top diplomat highlights Türkiye as ‘strategic partner'

ANKARA
EU top diplomat highlights Türkiye as ‘strategic partner

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described Türkiye as a “strategic partner” during her visit to Ankara on Jan. 24, where she met with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral ties.

"Glad to be in Ankara today... I am looking forward to meaningful discussions with political leaders and civil society to strengthen our ties," Kallas said in a post on X during her visit.

Türkiye is a strategic partner for the EU, she said, and there are good opportunities to deepen cooperation.

Discussions are expected to cover key issues, including reviving Türkiye's membership process, updating the Customs Union and accelerating the visa liberalization process.

Migration cooperation also featured prominently on the agenda, with a focus on "fair burden and responsibility sharing," according to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

The meetings are also set to address pressing regional matters, including efforts to achieve a diplomatic resolution to Russia’s war in Ukraine, maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and reconstruction efforts in Syria.

Fidan is expected to advocate for joint measures to lift sanctions on Syria and facilitate the safe return of Syrian refugees across Türkiye. The discussions came days before EU foreign ministers are set to meet in Brussels on Jan. 27 to discuss sanctions related to Syria.

European capitals began reassessing their Syria policies after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Kallas and Fidan last met at a NATO gathering in December, followed by a phone call later that month focused on Syria. High-level engagements between Türkiye and the EU surged last year, with Fidan attending an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers after a five-year hiatus.

That meeting paved the way for a “high-level trade dialogue” and the return of some European Investment Bank activities in Türkiye, which had been suspended since 2019.

Kallas and Fidan's discussions followed the latter’s phone calls with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi, on Jan. 23. The top diplomats discussed regional issues, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The formal negotiations started between Türkiye and the EU for the former’s joining the bloc in 2005, but the process has de facto been suspended by Brussels.

Ankara has long described it as a political decision and calls on the EU to adopt a fairer approach.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

    EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

  2. US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

    US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

  3. Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

    Second round of releases in Gaza truce underway

  4. Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

    Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

  5. Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases

    Turkish, European researchers to jointly work on brain diseases
Recommended
EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye

EU foreign policy chief stresses stronger cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia

Türkiye condemns violence, attacks on civilians in Colombia
FM Fidan discusses regional issues with Russian, Iranian counterparts

FM Fidan discusses regional issues with Russian, Iranian counterparts
EUs Kallas stresses Türkiyes role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit

EU's Kallas stresses Türkiye's role as a strategic partner ahead of Ankara visit
Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years

Türkiye reopens consulate in Aleppo after 12 years
Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara

Türkiye, Sweden to hold security meeting in Ankara
WORLD US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief

The U.S. Senate narrowly confirmed former Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief on Friday, despite allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct and other fears about his ability to lead the world's most powerful military.
ECONOMY Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Shopping centers’ turnover hit $55 billion last year

Combined turnover of nearly 450 shopping centers in Türkiye reached $55 billion last year, according to Nuri Şapkacı, president of the Council of Shopping Centers (AYD).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿