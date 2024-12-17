Türkiye, EU agree to work together for Syria's future

ANKARA
Türkiye and the EU are in agreement on the need to preserve Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the post-Assad era, with a particular focus on creating an inclusive government, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Dec. 17.

“We agree on maintaining Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly on establishing inclusive governance,” Erdoğan told a joint news conference alongside European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan also urged that relations between Türkiye and the EU not be held “hostage to the narrow agendas of some members” of the bloc.

The president underlined the need for a stronger, more institutionalized relationship with the EU, adding that as a candidate country, “We are committed to this goal.”

Citing two long-standing priorities for Türkiye, Erdoğan also expressed hope for decisions from the EU that will move towards updating the Customs Union and accelerating visa processes for Turkish citizens until visa liberalization is achieved at the bloc’s next summit.

On combatting terrorism, Erdoğan said Türkiye is the only country that has defeated PKK and ISIL on the ground, adding that Ankara is also the sole NATO ally in this class.

For his part, the EU Commission head highlighted the importance of Syrian reconstruction, hinting that the bloc could be involved in efforts to this end.

Noting that the EU is Syria's biggest donor, von der Leyen said this support must be realized with a new focus, urging the need to concentrate on reconstruction efforts in Syria, scarred by 13 years of civil war, which just ended on Dec. 8 when forces opposed to the Assad regime captured the capital Damascus.

She also underlined Türkiye's legitimate security concerns within Syria, opposing PKK and YPG’s efforts to establish a terrorist belt along the border.

"Türkiye has an essential role to play in stabilizing the region," she said.

The EU is to give Türkiye an extra one billion euros ($1.05 billion) in funding to care for the Syrian refugees it is hosting, von der Leyen said.

The funds would support the healthcare and education needs of refugees in Türkiye and "contribute to migration and border management, including voluntary returns of Syrian refugees," she said.

Türkiye is hosting nearly three million refugees who fled across the border in search of safety after the civil war began in 2011.

Ankara is hoping the shift in power in Damascus will allow many of them to return home.

"As things evolve on the ground, we can adapt this one billion to the new needs that might occur in Syria," she said.

UAE largest buyer of Turkish jewelry in January-November
