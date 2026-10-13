Erdoğan receives credentials from five ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from five ambassadors

ANKARA
Erdoğan receives credentials from five ambassadors

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the credentials of ambassadors from India, Mali, the Netherlands, El Salvador and Nigeria at the presidential complex in Ankara on Oct. 13.

The envoys were India’s Rudra Gaurav Shresth, Mali’s Oumarou Maiga, the Netherlands’ Alle Dorhout, El Salvador’s Eduardo Alfonso G. Grande and Nigeria’s Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakingari.

The ambassadors introduced embassy staff and family members and posed for photographs with Erdoğan, who later held separate meetings with each envoy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US inflation rises to 3.7 pct as fuel costs climb

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