Erdoğan pledges swift action to protect fund investors

ŞANLIURFA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said the government is working to resolve the investment fund crisis swiftly and fairly, pledging to protect investors’ rights and hold those who made illicit gains accountable.

Speaking at the opening of Şanlıurfa City Hospital on Oct. 3, Erdoğan said the government’s first priority was to prevent harm to the economy, followed by ensuring that anyone who profited unlawfully faced justice.

The State Supervisory Board (DDK), the Justice Ministry and the Treasury and Finance Ministry were taking the necessary steps, he said, with the Fund Coordination Board overseeing the process.

“We are working to resolve the problem swiftly on the basis of justice and fairness, without allowing anyone’s rights to be violated,” Erdoğan said.

“Türkiye’s economy has the capacity to overcome this problem. Turkish capital markets will continue on a much stronger footing.”

Erdoğan urged citizens to remain confident and said the government would take all necessary measures.

The president opened the 2,000-bed hospital, built at a cost of 39 billion Turkish Liras, along with an access road and bridge serving the complex.

He also said plans for high-speed rail links connecting Şanlıurfa with Gaziantep and Mardin had been completed, with the government planning to launch tenders soon.

On the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, Erdoğan said progress had supported development in the country’s cities and reiterated his commitment to peace and economic prosperity.

“No one will stand between us and our goal of a terror-free Türkiye,” he said.