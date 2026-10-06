Student dies after knife attack at Istanbul middle school

ISTANBUL

(İHA Photo)

Eight students were injured, three seriously, in a knife attack at a middle school in Istanbul’s Başakşehir district on Oct. 6, with one of the seriously injured students later dying, according to Education Minister Yusuf Tekin.



The incident occurred at around 8.40 a.m. at Şeyh Şamil Imam Hatip Middle School in the Kayabaşı neighborhood.



According to initial findings, a 10th-grade student at a school in neighboring Küçükçekmece, identified by her initials F.M., entered the school wearing her school uniform and carrying a knife she had taken from home before attacking students.



She was reportedly a former student of Şeyh Şamil Imam Hatip Middle School.



The injured students were identified as children aged between 10 and 13.



Most of the injuries were reportedly minor cuts.



Police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, and the injured students were taken to hospitals for treatment. F.M. was detained by police, while judicial and administrative investigations were launched.



Tekin said the attacker had entered the middle school wearing that school’s uniform before attacking the children. “We lost one of our seriously injured students,” he said.



The Education Ministry said a ministry delegation had been sent to Istanbul to coordinate the response and two education inspectors had been assigned to investigate the incident.



Psychosocial support teams also began working with affected students, teachers and parents. Classes at the school were suspended for Oct. 6 and 7.



The attack comes amid a series of violent incidents at schools in Türkiye this year, including a fatal shooting. The incidents have fueled public debate over school safety and prompted authorities to step up security measures at schools.