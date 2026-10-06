Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

ANKARA
Deputy parliament speaker resigns over health problems

 

Bekir Bozdağ, a lawmaker from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), resigned as deputy parliament speaker on Oct. 6, citing health problems.

Bozdağ, who represents the ruling party from the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, decided to step down as he is expected to be unable to preside over parliamentary sessions for four to five months during his treatment and recovery, reports said.

The Turkish parliament currently has three other deputy speakers: Tekin Bingöl from the main opposition New Party, Celal Adan from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Pervin Buldan from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

The AKP parliamentary group will hold an election to appoint a successor to Bozdağ as deputy parliament speaker.

MHP Deputy Chairman Feti Yıldız wished Bozdağ a speedy recovery in a social media post following his resignation.

Yıldız said Bozdağ had earned the appreciation of all sides during his tenure for his adherence to the Constitution, parliamentary rules and laws.

Bozdağ has served as Türkiye’s justice minister on separate occasions. He was most recently appointed to the post on Jan. 29, 2022, following the resignation of then-minister Abdulhamit Gül, and remained in office until June 4, 2023.

Bozdağ has served as deputy parliament speaker since June 2023.

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