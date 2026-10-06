Crystallized salt draws photographers to Türkiye’s Tuz Lake

Crystallized salt draws photographers to Türkiye’s Tuz Lake

AKSARAY
Crystallized salt draws photographers to Türkiye’s Tuz Lake

(AA Photo)

Decreasing water levels driven by seasonal temperatures have formed unique crystallized salt structures across Tuz Lake in the central province of Aksaray, drawing photographers eager to capture the snow-like geological formations.

After surface water fully evaporated in the Eskil region of the lake, distinct solid formation, including mushroom-like structures, were exposed. Depending on the sun’s angle throughout the day, visitors walking across the dry bed experience shifting visual effects.

Photographer Nazmi Meral told state-run Anadolu Agency he monitored the area for about a month to capture the continuously changing landscape created by the interaction of nature, water and salt.

“We encounter completely different views every time we visit and plan to come again. Walking on the salt layer provides a different experience, it feels exactly like walking on snow,” he said.

Local resident Mustafa Güdendede said residents are accustomed to seeing a flat, watery surface rather than these textured features. The newly formed mushroom-shaped salt masses present unmissable, postcard-like scenery for photography enthusiasts visiting the region, he said.

Another resident, Mehmet Meral, compared the pristine white salt formations to the famous travertines of Pamukkale, inviting all visitors to see the natural area he described as a hidden paradise.

Tuz Lake is the second largest lake in Türkiye and one of the largest hypersaline lakes in the world. The shallow basin provides a significant portion of the country’s salt needs. It also serves as a crucial natural breeding ground for flamingos and migratory birds during the spring months before the waters naturally pull back to expose the crust.

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